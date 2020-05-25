Watch Courteney Cox’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Do Her Makeup in Quarantine

Many celebrities have shared their at-home haircut experiences during quarantine, but Courtney Cox is giving her beauty routine an extra lockdown twist -- letting her teenage daughter, Coco, takeover her makeup!

The 55-year-old actress took to social media to share a video showing her getting the glam treatment from the 15-year-old on Sunday.

The clip began with Coco struggling to get her mom’s eyes looking perfect. “Your eyes are really hard to work with, Mom,” she said, while brushing color onto Cox’s eyelids.

Cox then seemed surprised when Coco abruptly finished the job.

“That's the whole makeup? This is the whole look?" she said.

"That's all I do,” Coco responded, before doing some final touches with her mom’s eyeliner.

She concluded the look with a teardrop and two kisses under Cox’s eyes.

“I asked coco to do my make-up... I guess you get what you pay for!” Cox captioned the video.

The actress’ famous friends were impressed with the job.

"Omg!!! This is so good. She gets it. Good job Coco!!! I miss you so much . Coming this summer. I’m inviting myself!!!," wrote Suzanne Somers.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Love u guys," added musician Natasha Bedingfield.

The video is one of many fun posts the mother-daughter duo have shared during lockdown, which has also seen them dancing on TikTok and covering “Burn” from Hamilton.

Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette, who recently gushed about the teen and her talent to ET.

"She's incredible," he said. "She's got more talent than I ever had or ever could. And confidence, which is really amazing. So, I'm super proud of her."

See more on the pair below.

