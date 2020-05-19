She was there for him! Courteney Cox may be rewatching Friends for the first time, but the 55-year-old sitcom star can't compare to 13-year-old superfan, Naftali. On Monday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, the teen opened up about his virtual bar mitzvah, which just happened to be Friends themed.

The bar mitzvah ended up being viewed by thousands of people who were touched by the Borehamwood, England resident's sweet online event. Naftali called into the show, where he gushed about becoming an internet sensation.

"I'm very excited! I had no idea. I thought it was going to be a small thing, my family and just a few friends, but it got to be so big," he admitted.

Host Corden pointed out that the Friends series finale took place two years before Naftali was born, but the 13-year-old still praised his beloved show, saying, "It's just, you can relate to all the characters and it's really funny."

To surprise Naftali, Corden had Cox, aka Monica Geller, call into the video chat. Naftali was very excited by the cameo, telling the actress he's watched the entire series seven times and declaring, "I'm obsessed with it."

But the surprises didn't end there.

"I was really touched by your story so since you couldn't have your bar mitzvah the way you wanted, I decided to get you a foosball table just like the one in Joey and Chandler's apartment," Cox told Naftali.

Watch the clip below for more Friends fun:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Courteney Cox Is Binge-Watching 'Friends' During Quarantine This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Coco Arquette Hilariously Grills Mom Courteney Cox on Pregnancy and Parenthood

Courteney Cox Has Jennifer Aniston Shook With Her Latest TikTok Dance

Why Courteney Cox Is Binge Watching 'Friends' During Quarantine

Related Gallery