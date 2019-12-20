In case you needed more proof that Jennifer Garner is literally the best, the 47-year-old actress and mother of three had some fun after spotting a rude comment posted to her Instagram this week.

It started when Garner shared a funny video of herself working behind the scenes with a local production of The Nutcracker.

"For an instant jolt of 🎄🎅🏻🌟 — there is still time to hunt down your local Nutcracker! (Hey Southern California—@abtofficial has 7 shows left at the @segerstromarts 🤗🤶🏻) #repostingmyself #numberonefan#TutuTuesday," she captioned the funny clip.

In response to the post, one person commented: "What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?"

Garner replied, "A mom! 😂😂😂."

Despite the rude comment, Garner is currently filming the Netflix comedy Yes Day, based off the children's book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Earlier this year, Garner opened up about being "defined" by her pregnancies and not always by her acting in the 25th anniversary of InStyle.

“When you’re one of the ‘hot girls’ of the moment, you’re making choices that define you,” she explained. “I was defined first by choosing to go on hiatus, and then I was very quickly defined by pregnancies and babies. Now my choices are defined by different things.”

