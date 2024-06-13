Jennifer Garner is feeling grateful.

Garner, 52, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the heartfelt note she penned to her children's teachers.

"A little gratitude for our wonderful family elementary school at the end of 13 years together applies to all educators: thank you for doing what you do. ♥️ And congratulations to all the mamas out there with kids moving from one phase to the next. ♥️♥️," the 13 Going on 30 actress captioned her post.

The mother of three shares daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, as well as son Samuel, 12, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 51. Garner celebrated the high school graduation of her eldest daughter in May. Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 54, were spotted walking into Violet's graduation party. Affleck and Lopez attended Samuel's elementary school graduation separately on Wednesday amid divorce rumors. Garner was also spotted at the ceremony.

In a letter dated June 12, Garner wrote, "Dearest Teachers, Thank you for caring about my children with me, for tying their shoes and holding their hands. Thank you for disciplining my kids when they've needed it and for offering more hugs than some children receive in a lifetime. Thank you for all of the hard work that goes into having high expectations, for buckling down and teaching them the discomfort and joy of tolerating frustration toward a greater good."

Garner went on to thank teachers for choosing to pursue an educational career, similar to how she praised her childhood teacher in 2017 on World Teachers' Day.

"Thank you for choosing to study and become educators and for doing your jobs with your whole heart," she continued in her lengthy note. "I'm sure that the demands and frustrations of the classroom can obfuscate the mission behind your place in it, but what's more noble than teaching children--not a whole lot, as far as I can tell."

Garner, who played a teacher in 2010's Valentine's Day, added that school became "a safe haven" for her family thanks to the teachers.

"Thank you for being a safe haven for my family; the world is a lot for anyone and so many children struggle with real loss and hardship that it feels selfish to want more for kids who have so much. But I wanted my three to have a safe space where they could focus on the business of being little, and where education and character were prioritized," Garner wrote. "What I didn't know to want: teachers who were willing to dress up on theme for Halloween, to wait with baited breath for Zero the Hero, to choose the perfect book/science project/Spanish song, to travel with forty kids, to play hockey at lunch, to spend months working toward an art fair or performance or the incredible feat of filling in a globe with its countries and capitols."

She concluded, "Thank you for a beautiful thirteen years. I cannot imagine our family landing anywhere better. With deep respect and endless gratitude, Jen."

