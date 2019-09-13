Jennifer Garner’s Kids Have the Meanest Nickname for Her

Jennifer Garner is not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.

Well, to everyone except her three kids. Garner is mom to daughter Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, and on a Thursday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 47-year-old opened up about how her kids call her a “fun-killing mom.”

Garner is preparing to star in the upcoming Netflix kids' film Yes Day, and can really relate to her mom character.

“It’s a book that I read to my kids and my middle daughter was enamored with this book… because it’s about a mom who one day of the year says ‘yes’ all day long,” Garner explains. “And if you’re like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me the dragon, they have all these nicknames for me. So on one day a year, I just say yes.”

That means yes to anything her kids might want.

“We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast or with toothpaste,” she explains, noting she’s been doing “Yes Day” for years.

The only catch is that all of her kids have to agree to the same “Yes Day” activities.

“Having three kids they have different ideas. A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old have a different idea about what they’d like to get out of Yes Day,” she says. “They have to agree because it’s just one day for everyone. So the one thing they can agree on is basically making an a** out of me.”

