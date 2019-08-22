Ben Affleck is on a much healthier path than he was one year ago today, when he was driven to rehab by his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Last October, the 47-year-old actor completed his 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction in Malibu, California, but remained in outpatient care. Since then, he's been spotted hitting the gym as well as enjoying family outings with Garner and their three kids -- 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel -- though he and Garner officially divorced after his third rehab stint.

A source tells ET that one year after the shocking pics of Garner driving a distraught-looking Affleck to rehab, the Oscar winner is still prioritizing his sobriety.

"Ben's finally turned a corner and is working hard to stay dedicated to his sobriety," the source says. "He's still in the program. He knows the importance of making his sobriety a priority while planning his next step in life."

"He's in a better place in his life and recovery," the source continues. "He wants to be the best he can be. He can come home at night and hear his own thoughts. Those closest to him are proud of his progress."

As for his relationship with 47-year-old Garner, the source says the two are still on great terms, especially when it comes to co-parenting.

"Ben's relationship with Jen is doing amazingly well despite everything that's happened," the source says. "She's really supportive of Ben, and when they parent the kids separately, they both share their stories of sweet moments they had with the kids that day. Their friends are always saying what a perfect example they are of dedicated parents who look past their own issues."

Garner is now dating businessman John Miller, and Affleck split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus for the second time in April. Our source says that these days, Affleck isn't making dating a priority, but instead focusing on bettering himself.

"Ben is finding balance and has turned to the gym," the source says. "It's the one thing he knows will help him to remain on a healthy path and is focusing on his health instead of dating right now."

Last October, Affleck spoke out after completing rehab and thanked his family, friends and fans for their support.

"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle," he said in a statement on his Instagram. "Because of that one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a lifelong commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoke about their own journeys with addiction. To those people I want to say thank you. Your strength and courage is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone."

"As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of wisdom and strength, not weakness or failure," he continued. "With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."

Meanwhile, Affleck also has an exciting new project coming up, reuniting with his bestie, Matt Damon, on the thriller The Last Duel, a tale of revenge centering on duelers in 14th century France. The project, which will be directed by Ridley Scott, is the first film the pair has taken on in a starring capacity since Dogma in 1999.

For more on the project, watch the video below:

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Casey Affleck Reacts to Brother Ben and Matt Damon Working Together Again (Exclusive)

Ben Affleck Looking to Date Again But Main Focus Is Staying Healthy

George Clooney Explains Why He Told Ben Affleck Not to Take the Role of Batman

Related Gallery