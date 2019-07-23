Casey Affleck is sharing his thoughts on his older brother, Ben Affleck’s, upcoming project with mutual pal Matt Damon.



ET spoke with the Oscar winner at the L.A. press day for his new drama, Light of My Life, which Casey wrote, directed and stars in, where he was asked about The Last Duel, an upcoming revenge thriller that Matt and Ben are making with director Ridley Scott.



"I think they have their own real relationship and something about that translates to the screen," Casey explained. As fans know, Ben and Matt have appeared in numerous films together, including Dogma, Chasing Amy, School Ties, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and more, even garnering a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for their work on Good Will Hunting.



The movie is based on Eric Jager’s book, The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat, which explores the last officially recognized judicial duel in France in 1386. It was between Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris. Carrouges accused Le Gris of raping his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges, prompting the duel.



However, during his chat with ET, Casey shared some slight reticence when imagining his brother and Matt taking on sword-wielding warriors in the 14th century.



"They’ll be playing medieval knights of some sort, so I’m not sure that’s going to work," he said with a laugh. "But yeah, there they’ll be on screen together and it’ll be lovely."



When asked if he’ll taking a role in the film, having collaborated with both Matt and Ben on Good Will Hunting, Casey joked, "Like pig farmer number 3? No. I don’t know. I don’t think so."



In his new film, Casey portrays a father traveling with his daughter, Rag (Anna Pniowsky), following a devastating pandemic, which has wiped out half the world’s population. The actor-director shared that, for this project, the writing process was extremely intimate, with his kids weighing in on each scene.



"I just put my foot everywhere," he joked of his numerous roles in the production of Light of My Life. "It was really fun. It was just something different for me. It was something I wrote over years and years. It sort of came together very, very slowly."



"[It was] a very personal story for me, about my dad and a lot of these scenes are scenes I’ve plucked from my own life,” he added. “And so I felt very connected to it and when we made the movie, it was easier to make. Easier than if someone had just sent me the script and said, ‘Hey, do you know how to direct?’”



Light of My Life arrives in theaters on Aug. 9.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Reunite for Revenge Thriller 'The Last Duel'

Ben Affleck Looking to Date Again But Main Focus Is Staying Healthy

George Clooney Explains Why He Told Ben Affleck Not to Take the Role of Batman

Related Gallery