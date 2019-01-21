Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent their Sunday together with their kids.

The exes were spotted leaving their church together in Los Angeles. The former spouses were deep in conversation after the service, which they regularly attend together.

Garner, 46, wore a striped top and a navy skirt with matching heels, while Affleck, 46, sported khakis and a denim button-down shirt with a navy cardigan over top.

The two actors finalized their divorce in 2018 after years of separation.

“Ben and Jen have been dedicated to making sure their divorce doesn’t affect their kids,” a source told ET at the time. “They want to keep the communication healthy so that they can make decisions together in the best interest of their children. It’s been wonderful for Jen that Ben has been so present and involved. She wants to do this right and everyone is so incredibly proud of her for rising above the past and putting the kids first.”

Affleck is currently single after splitting from Shauna Sexton last October. And though news broke that Garner was dating businessman, John Miller, late last year, a source has since told ET that “Jen has slowed down with John Miller since the word got out they were dating. Jen’s children, career and Ben are her main focus at the moment and she’s not ready for anything too serious.”

