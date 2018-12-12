Matt Damon Goes to Dinner With Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus

Matt Damon is still friendly with close pal Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

On Tuesday night, Damon and Shookus were spotted leaving an SNL dinner at Lattanzi restaurant in New York City. Damon was all smiles, dressed casually in jeans and a jacket, while Shookus looked chic in a plaid coat, black dress, dotted tights and boots.

This isn't the first time the two have seen one another since Shookus' split from Affleck in August after a year of dating. They worked together in September, when Damon made a surprise appearance on SNL to play Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In September, a source told ET that 46-year-old Affleck was no longer in touch with 38-year-old Shookus. After their split, Affleck began dating 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton and underwent more than a month in rehab.

"Despite Lindsay being a great partner for Ben, she is out of the picture," the source said. "She has a child and career and in no way could have been expected to be there 24/7."

A month earlier, a source told ET that Shookus wanted Affleck to go to rehab before their breakup.

"Ben had been drinking and Lindsay was encouraging him to stop," the source said. "At that point, he still didn't seem to feel he had a real problem. Sadly, he spiraled very quickly, and Lindsay felt helpless."

"Lindsay wanted Ben to go to rehab, but had trouble getting him there," the source continued. "He didn't want to be controlled and ended things with Lindsay."

As for Affleck's relationship with 48-year-old Damon, a source told ET in September that Damon's support has been crucial to Affleck during such a difficult time.

"When Matt and Ben were young, they loved to party together and have fun, but as soon as Matt realized Ben had issues with substance abuse, he made sure he wouldn't enable him,” the source said. "Matt stopped drinking with Ben because in no way does he want to support another downward spiral. Matt is a very loyal, stable and grounded friend who only wants success and happiness for Ben.”

