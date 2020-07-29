Tuesday's installment of Jennifer Garner's "Pretend Cooking Show" included a very special guest -- her mom, Patricia! Though the actress confessed she can likely make cornbread "in my sleep," she couldn't help but call up her mom for some advice on the recipe.

After sorting through some technical difficulties and setting up her camera on a cat tree, Garner gets cooking. Patricia hilariously guides her through substitutions when she realizes she's missing a few ingredients, like vegetable oil. "I've never used olive oil," Patricia quips. "Oklahoma farmers are not Italian."

Later, Garner realizes she's out of buttermilk, and has to make some. "Would you use vinegar or would you use lemon? Do you have to wait for it to curdle?" she asks, to which Patricia matter-of-factly replies, "You know, I don't know Jennifer. I'm rarely without buttermilk."

Garner accidentally spills her batter while trying to show it off to her mom, but eventually gets the cornbread in the oven -- and dances it out while she waits. "No wonder it's called a 'Pretend Cooking Show,'" Patricia cracks.

"I call my mom every time I make cornbread -- even though I’ve written the recipe in every notebook, even though I am sure I could toss it together in my sleep. Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom. ♥️," Garner captioned the post on Instagram. "This cornbread takes no time at all, is incredibly forgiving, and is an every other day staple at my house: perfect to fill in a dinner, perfect for a snack, perfect for breakfast. Plus, it tastes like home. I hope you love it as much as I do. ♥️."

Garner has been focused on family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the actress teared up while discussing her kids' "year full of transitions."

"I feel so lucky. I've been in the luckiest possible circumstance. I have a roof, I have food, I have health, and so does my family. So I have no complaints," Garner said on an Instagram Live session with yoga and meditation instructor Chelsea Jackson Roberts.

"I'm really thinking about my kids. And what their experience is going to be," she said.

Garner noted that her children are "so lucky" to have access to the internet and "excellent teachers who can teach over Zoom," but she also spoke about how the current world circumstances can be hard on them.

"That is a one-in-a-million possibility in this world. And yet, it's also a depressing one," she said of her kids' privilege during this time. "What is this year full of transitions going to look like for kids? For my family? How can I keep joy in learning for them? Or help them just continue to find their resilience? And I think that's where I am today."

Garner then took off her glasses to wipe away tears. "I think it's easy to focus on how lucky you are, and that is true. And I do and I am," she said. "But you have to also let the other stuff be there at the same time. It has to coexist."

"It is heavy. It's heavy for everyone," Garner continued. "And it's just, how do kids in this world not just live in all this heaviness?"

See more on the actress in the video below.

