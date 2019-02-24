Jennifer Hudson is ready to take on Cats!

ET's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier caught up with the actress at the 2019 Oscars and she told all about her work on the upcoming live-action flick, which also stars Taylor Swift and Idris Elba.

"It’s, like, something really special being made and... I’m just happy to be a part of it," Hudson gushed. "... It’s just a live vibe. It’s done live on the set. It’s a lot of hard work. We’re creating it as we go, so it’s a lot if, you know, living in the moment."

"It’s so uniquely done and we’re all creating something that does not have a vision to it," she added. "So, we’re learning as we go. We’re creating as we go and we’re all surprising ourselves... It’s a new level from everyone. The director, from all the talent, the dancers and everybody is equally just as involved in it."

The actress also revealed that she just finished filming her big song, "Memory," last week and was thrilled to get it "over with."

"Well, I definitely feel the pressure, so that’s why I couldn’t wait till it was over with," she admitted. "I said I was just gonna throw a party... after 'Memory' was done."

"... I literally have [been] anticipating doing that song in the scene since the moment I got the role," she continued. "... I could only mentally prepare. There wasn’t much I could but literally be in the moment while shooting it."

According to Hudson, the scene went "really well" and she couldn't be more thrilled. "If it didn’t go well, I would still be on that scene," she quipped.

Hudson, who's set to perform "I'll Fight" from RBG during the ceremony, looked stunning in a red Elie Saab gown from the designer's Spring/Summer 2019 haute couture collection. The one-shoulder gown featured diagonal across the chest and a slit up the leg.

Hudson seemed to have fun striking poses on the red carpet, showing off her dress' slit, her silver shoes, and her vintage Harry Winston jewels.

Of her highly anticipated performance, the Oscar winner spoke about hoping to "continue to inspire everyone" through her song, which was featured in the documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I’m just happy to be here and to be a part of it," Hudson told ET. "And then to sing a song that represents such an amazing woman and movement and just to be that voice."

