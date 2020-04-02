Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking time to work on their fitness while practicing social distancing.

The couple, who have been quarantined together in Miami, Florida, were spotted on Wednesday at their local gym. Signs on the door to the facility noted that it was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and eyewitnesses said that the A-list couple's security wore a mask and wiped down door handles and all other surfaces they came into contact with during their visit.

The 50-year-old "Booty" singer wore red bandana-printed leggings and a sports bra while her 44-year-old fiance sported black sweatpants and a gray T-shirt.

Backgrid

Later that day, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state is now officially in lockdown, ordering residents to remain in their homes except for essential activities to help stop the spread of the virus.

The couple has been sharing videos from their at-home quarantine, with Lopez posting a funny video of her son, Max, serving them drinks at home two weeks ago.

"We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good...😊 #StaySafe #familytime," she captioned the clip at the time.

As for Rodriguez, he has been hosting Instagram Live sessions that he calls "Home Safe with ARod."

"Stay safe, everyone, and hope you are enjoying and learning as much from these daily live streams as much as I am," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

For more on how celebrities are handling quarantine, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Everyone's Favorite Comedians Are Keeping Us Laughing Through Quarantine This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Answer Personal Questions About Their Relationship in 'Couples Challenge'

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Have a Family Baseball Game Amid Quarantine

David Cruz, Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Boyfriend, Dead at 51

Related Gallery