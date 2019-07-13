The Big Apple went dark Saturday night, and for those at Madison Square Garden that meant no Jennifer Lopez.

The songstress had only just started her show when a massive power outage swept across New York City, spelling an early end to her show as the theater was evacuated.

Lopez took to Instagram to share a message with her fans and explain that the show had been canceled due to the unforeseeable circumstances.

"The power is out in NYC and at MSG. Heartbroken to say tonight’s show is cancelled. We will reschedule. Love you all!!! Stay safe!" Lopez captioned the clip.

"We had just started our show," the singer explained in the video. "They're asking everybody to evacuate, very slowly and calmly, and obviously that's what were going to have to do."

Lopez later posted a second message expressing her disappointment over not getting the chance to perform for her many excited fans.

"Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!!" Lopez shared.

Gayle King, who was in attendance at Lopez's Madison Square Garden concert when the blackout occurred, shared two videos to her Instagram. The first showed a bit of the entertainer's performance, and the second focused on the aftermath of the incident and the confused audience.

"Uhhh yeah so I actually made it to @jlo concert and then what had happened 'wuz' swipe left... now wondering the streets in an Uber trying to find a hotel room," King captioned the slideshow. "My apt has NO power and I live on the 27th floor ... funny thought my place had a back up generator …"

The arena later tweeted confirming the news of the cancellations and plans to reschedule.

"Due to power outage issues in parts of Manhattan, which included Madison Square Garden, tonight’s Jennifer Lopez show was forced to end early. We will follow up with tickets buyers to tonight’s show with more information as soon as we have it," Madison Square Garden tweeted hours after the incident.

The black out, which police reportedly believe was started by a transformer fire, swept the west side of Manhattan and left over 73,000 people without power, according to NBC New York. Power is currently being restored, but many residents remain in the dark.

Coincidentally, the blackout occurred on the anniversary of the infamous 1977 New York City blackout, which led to mass chaos in the city.

