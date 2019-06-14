Why Jennifer Lopez Doesn't 'Really Count' Her First Two Marriages

Jennifer Lopez is getting real about what went wrong in her past relationships.

In a new YouTube video that takes fans behind the scenes of the 49-year-old singer's It's My Party Tour, Lopez begins chatting with people at rehearsals and reveals why she doesn't really count her first two marriages as such.

Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and, most famously, to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, with whom she shares her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

"I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids," she says. "I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I'm saying 'try' to get married."

"It seems like in this life, you're always surrounded by people [and] you're never lonely. But it's very lonely. So you always want somebody with you, somebody," she continues. "So, I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that's not how life works. That's not how it goes."

"It's a bad reason to get married. Not the right one. The wrong one," she adds. "The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better."

Find someone she did in her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The 43-year-old former baseball pro popped the question back in March, marking Lopez's fifth engagement. As for when the two plan to walk down the aisle, Lopez said that it'll happen next year.

"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she said. "I've never been married in a church."

ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with Lopez last month, where she discussed her wedding planning progress.

"It's going good," she said. "I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow]."

"There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed," she added, revealing that she's been "looking at everything" from dresses to wedding venues since Rodriguez proposed.

Watch the video below for more on Lopez.

