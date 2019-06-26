Jennifer Lopez is honoring an icon!

At the Houston, Texas, stop of her It's My Party tour, the 49-year-old singer made sure to pay tribute to the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez, who was murdered in 1995. In honor of the Queen of Tejano music, who was from Texas, Lopez impressively belted out her 1994 track "Si Una Vez" to cheers from the crowd.

"When in Texas, got to do it like Selena!" Lopez, who portrayed the late star in a 1997 biopic, captioned the clip on Instagram. "Thank you so much Texas!! What a run!!! #ItsMyPartyTour #SelenaForever #SiUnaVez"

Lopez's Houston show wrapped her four-city stint in Texas, which included stops in San Antonio, Edinburg and Dallas. Ahead of her first show in the Lone Star State, Lopez took to Twitter to share clips of both herself and Quintanilla performing.

"Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!!" she wrote, before performing a tribute to Quintanilla at her San Antonio concert later that day.

Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!! See you tonight San Antonio!! #selenaforever#selenaappreciationpost#channelingmyinnerselena#Iloveyouselena#itsmypartytourpic.twitter.com/nf9bY3SsyM — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2019

ET was on the set of Selena back in 1996, where Lopez opened up about the opportunity to play the legend.

"It's a really hard role," Lopez said at the time. "One of the hardest things was the accent. There's just so many different things to the role, [including] the singing and dancing. She was such an incredible performer."

"I'm not a singer," she added at the time, explaining that the film used recordings of Selena's songs for the project. "I haven't performed as a singer. I'm a dancer."

Lopez continued discussing the role by gushing over Quintanilla's lasting legacy and impact on the Latino community.

"Selena was such a great role model and she broke so many barriers. She did so much great stuff for the Latino community, and gave all these little girls somebody to look up to," she said. "The movie in that sense, can help in the same way, breaking down barriers in Hollywood [because] we've had so many problems getting good roles. For me it's such a blessing. It's an honor to be able to do this."

