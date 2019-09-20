Jennifer Lopez Makes Fashion Statement, Rocks Two Giant Hats in One Day
Jennifer Lopez is channeling big hat energy.
The Hustlersstar was spotted in Milan on Thursday during fashion week in a pale pink monochrome Sally LaPointe ensemble, topped off with an eye-catching giant hat.
J.Lo looked chic and polished in a draped long-sleeve top, belted trousers, leather-and-lucite mules and a gray Hermès Birkin bag. The outfit, straight off the runway from LaPointe's spring/summer 2020 show, was finished off with a tall bucket hat that nearly covered Lopez's face. The statement piece looks similar to the now-iconic vintage Vivienne Westwood hat Pharrell Williams wore to the 2014 GRAMMYs.
The 50-year-old triple-threat talent shared a selfie of herself looking gorgeous in the oversized piece on Instagram with the caption, "Blushing 💕@sally_lapointe #selfie"
Lopez loved the hat so much that she wore it in a different color for the evening. She was seen leaving her hotel in an orange version, paired with a matching leather belted coat, mules and transparent sunglasses.
J.Lo recently revealed to ET that her 11-year-old son, Max, will walk her down the aisle when she ties the knot with Alex Rodriguez.
