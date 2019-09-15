Jennifer Lopez's incredible pole dancing in Hustlers is earning high praise from her World of Dance co-star Derek Hough -- and he hasn't even seen it yet!

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Hough on the red carpet at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he raved about the "stamina" Lopez worked up for her buzzy role in the stripper drama.

"I haven't seen it, but I heard all about it though. I was with all my producers from the show, and they were all talking about it, 'You've gotta see this scene, where for 10 minutes straight, she does an amazing pole dance, for 10 minutes straight,'" Hough recalled. "That's some stamina right there."

Hough said he was on a group chat with Lopez when she first signed on to play Ramona, a veteran stripper who turns the tables on her Wall Street clients in Hustlers. "She was practicing a lot, and it's tough," he said. "It is hard. It's really hard."

The 34-year-old dancer couldn't be more proud of Lopez's success -- and hopes she takes on the Super Bowl halftime show next. "I'll be surprised if she doesn't do something [during the halftime show]," he confessed. "She's just -- crushing it. So, yeah, wouldn't be surprised."

World of Dance won its first Emmy on Saturday, as Tessandra Chavez took home the award for Outstanding Choreography. Hough was on hand to present during the awards show. "I've been really fortunate to be a part of the Emmys for a decade now.I pretty much come every year. So, I always love coming, I always love supporting and whether I be nominated or winning, or even presenting like I am tonight, so I'm very excited," he said, adding that he'll never forget winning his first Emmy in 2013.

Dance will always have a special place in Hough's heart, which is why he says he's focusing on the positive following Lara Spencer's controversial comments on Good Morning America about Prince George taking ballet classes.

"My reaction to that was -- I'm thankful in the climate we live in right now, especially for dance. It warms my heart, it really does, because it is more appreciated, it is more understood, it's more celebrated. So, for me, that comment was more just kind of dated. You know, that's all it was, in my opinion, and I was bullied severely," he confessed.

"So, for me, I was just like, we live in an amazing time when dancing is thriving more than ever. And you know, I see kids in school being popular in school because they dance. So, it's awesome to see how much it's thriving, how well it's doing," Hough added. "It's continuing to flourish, so I love it."

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Sept. 21 on FXX.

