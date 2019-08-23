'GMA' Co-Host Lara Spencer Apologizes After Laughing at Prince George Taking Ballet Classes
Lara Spencer is apologizing after receiving backlash for comments she made about Prince George.
The Good Morning America co-host was accused of bullying and making insensitive comments about the 6-year-old royal when reporting that he is taking ballet classes. Spencer came under fire on social media from people who claimed she was making fun of a boy taking ballet.
"Details of George’s curriculum have been released, making us all really happy we don’t have to do homework anymore," Spencer said on GMA on Thursday. "In addition to the usual first or second-grade things, like math, science and history, the future king of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things."
"Oh, he looks so happy about the ballet class," Spencer laughed. "Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet…. I have news for you, Prince William, we’ll see how long that lasts."
On Friday, she took to Instagram to apologize for her comments.
"My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday," Spencer wrote. "From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it."
However, many people were still upset and shared their thoughts on social media, including Rosie O'Donnell.
"OK, Lara Spencer, seriously? Laughing at boys who take ballet?" O'Donnell said in a video. "What's up with that? Come on, Lara Spencer. Please…I mean [Mikhail] Baryshnikov, every Tony award winner. It's ridiculous. It’s like bullying on national TV. Boys who take ballet are cool and they'll entertain you."
Actress and choreographer Debbie Allen also shared a message expressing her disappointment in the journalist, as well as naming famous men who studied dance.
"You owe not just the royal family but the dance world an apology," Allen said.
See more reactions from celebs, dancers and more people below.
