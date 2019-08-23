Lara Spencer is apologizing after receiving backlash for comments she made about Prince George.

The Good Morning America co-host was accused of bullying and making insensitive comments about the 6-year-old royal when reporting that he is taking ballet classes. Spencer came under fire on social media from people who claimed she was making fun of a boy taking ballet.

"Details of George’s curriculum have been released, making us all really happy we don’t have to do homework anymore," Spencer said on GMA on Thursday. "In addition to the usual first or second-grade things, like math, science and history, the future king of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things."

"Oh, he looks so happy about the ballet class," Spencer laughed. "Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet…. I have news for you, Prince William, we’ll see how long that lasts."

On Friday, she took to Instagram to apologize for her comments.

"My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday," Spencer wrote. "From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it."

However, many people were still upset and shared their thoughts on social media, including Rosie O'Donnell.

"OK, Lara Spencer, seriously? Laughing at boys who take ballet?" O'Donnell said in a video. "What's up with that? Come on, Lara Spencer. Please…I mean [Mikhail] Baryshnikov, every Tony award winner. It's ridiculous. It’s like bullying on national TV. Boys who take ballet are cool and they'll entertain you."

Actress and choreographer Debbie Allen also shared a message expressing her disappointment in the journalist, as well as naming famous men who studied dance.

"You owe not just the royal family but the dance world an apology," Allen said.

See more reactions from celebs, dancers and more people below.

Hey @LaraSpencer, I’m a boy and I love ballet. Dancing as a child with @NationalDance Institute changed my life for the better in so many ways. My father and I also love going to @nycballet together for the music, costumes, and incredible athleticism. — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) August 23, 2019

If we are going to call out Lara Spencer for being out of touch and shaming Prince George, call out the other grown up bullies who are sitting around the desk laughing..



https://t.co/5XLOKSm1Pa — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 23, 2019

Instead of #CancelCulture, it would be a great learning opportunity for @GMA to do a segment on #BoysInBallet with Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos.



Every experience makes you grow... pic.twitter.com/H4GeM6XOQR — Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) August 23, 2019

Dear @LaraSpencer, may George’s love of dance continue for his entire life.



Shame on you for so publicly shaming a child,



for diminishing the value of the arts



and above all, for solidifying FAR outdated gender “norms.” — Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) August 23, 2019

Dear @GMA ... I find @LaraSpencer response to be insensitive and her apology a cop out. Not good enough for me... is it good enough for you?? This statement needs to be made on air in the same forum she so freely judged and criticized. — Shoshana Bean (@ShoshanaBean) August 23, 2019

Dear @LaraSpencer and anyone that needs to hear it... BOYS DANCE TOO! #BoysDanceToopic.twitter.com/RLeSaiORD3 — Mark Kanemura (@mKiK808) August 23, 2019

As a male professional ballet student, #laraspencer’s comments on Prince George taking up ballet is incredibly uneducated and toxic for boys starting a career in an art form that requires strength, technique and determination even as an amateur. You should be ashamed of yourself — Shea Linley (@SheaJLinley) August 23, 2019

See this cute face, the future King of England? This adorable boy is being shamed by a grown woman on National Television in America for taking ballet! @LaraSpencer you should be ashamed of yourself as well as… https://t.co/EoBFo9uhWL — Brian Friedman (@brianfriedman) August 23, 2019

🤬 WHAT were you thinking @LaraSpencer mocking a young boy’s interest in Ballet?!?! It’s an art form and sport respected the world over that takes great discipline. Your laughter was dangerous and reckless — Alexis Michelle (@AlexisLives) August 23, 2019

Hey @LaraSpencer I wasn't able to dance as a child due to bullies like you. It took till i was 30 to live my dream and start ballet.

Please let me buy you a ticket to see Billy Elliot at @stratfest cause I think you need you eyes opened.@GMA@RobertIger#boysdancetoopic.twitter.com/kJJQkwqvf5 — Rob Ottawa (@RobOttawa) August 23, 2019

