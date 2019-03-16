Jennifer Lopez Posts Precious Video of Daughter Emme Singing Her Song

Jennifer Lopez is feeling nostalgic.

The World of Dance judge took to Instagram on Saturday to share the most precious throwback video of her daughter, Emme, singing her 2015 song, "Feel the Light."

Lopez, who shares 11-year-old Emme and her twin brother, Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, couldn't help but gush over her little girl's singing skills. The 49-year-old Second Act star shared with fans that her kids have also followed in her acting footsteps.

"Scrolling through my phone and found this video of my coconuts 🥥🥥. I blinked and now they’re fearlessly performing in their 5th grade play. ✨💕," she wrote, adding the hashtags, "#timeflies #coconuts #maxstaratthrendmakesmesohappy #emmesvoicemakesmemelt #amor."

Emme and Max aren't the only future performers in Lopez's household. Alex Rodriguez's daughters, 14-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, recently participated in a dance recital with Emme. Lopez has also shared Instagram videos of the girls singing together at home.

“My girls adore Jennifer,” Rodriguez told ET in 2017. “She's a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct. A lot of people don't know she's also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I'm the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer.”

After Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged last Saturday, a source told ET that their kids were a "driving force" in the pair deciding to take the next step.

"The couple loves to entertain and have fun, and their wedding will be nothing short of incredible," the source said. "Their kids will play a big part in their wedding, as they were a driving force in the proposal."

