Jennifer Lopez is not shy about slits!

The entertainer once again proved she's the queen of the leg-baring trend in a sleek black-and-blue satin dress by David Koma as she attended the New York screening of her new film, Second Act.

The two-toned dress is the perfect combination of sexy and elegant, thanks to its modest high-neck, long-sleeve silhouette combined with a flirty thigh-high slit.

Accessorized with a black Hermes bag and studded Christian Louboutin T-strap pumps, the multitalented artist looked like a total boss babe.

J.Lo is no stranger to a statement slit. The 49-year-old superstar loves to rock one on the red carpet. In October, she showed off her toned leg via a pink Georges Chakra gown at the American Music Awards.

In Second Act, she stars opposite This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, real-life bestie Leah Remini and Vanessa Hudgens, who raved about Lopez to ET in March.

"It was honestly such a magical experience. First off, she completely welcomed me with open arms and took such good care of me and was just so sweet," Hudgens said. "And the stuff that we got to do together was magical, it really was magical."

