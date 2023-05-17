Jennifer Lopez is being candid about the life her two children are experiencing.

The Mother actress shared during a recent interview that her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's 15-year-old twins are seeing the effects of their parents' celebrity.

"I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn't choose that," the 53-year-old said during a roundtable talk with Audacy.

The "All My Love" songstress said that her children have recently begun sharing how they are perceived by others.

"They have just started letting me know how people treat them -- so when they walk into the room, that's what people are thinking about," she said. "They're not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So, I would love to be able to protect them from that."

J.Lo admitted that she understands that layer of being judged and for that, she feels a little mom guilt.

"Being judged by people that you don't even know in a way is, I think, really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves," the "Jenny From the Block" singer explained.

"They know that there's a lens on them, and that's hard. I did that to them, and so again, we have this guilt as moms, what we do, and what we brought into their lives," she added.

Earlier this month, ET sat down with Lopez, who shared the hopes she has for her teenagers, no matter which path they decide to take in life.

"You know, I just want them to be whole, healthy, loving beings who stand in their whole truth and unapologetically themselves," she told ET.

"I try to do that, and I've tried to do that as I got older and grown up a bit. And I want them to know what they can accomplish and that they are limitless. That is a real thing," she noted. "And if you believe that, you will be able to accomplish anything in your life and I hope that they're getting that from me."

