Despite her storied career, Jennifer Lopez still has some regrets! The 50-year-old Hustlers star appears on the 2020 Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair, where she opens up about her onscreen performances and the one big role she take.

"There was a movie called Unfaithful. And it was offered to me and the script, for me, wasn’t all the way there," she says of the 2002 romance thriller starring Richard Gere, Diane Lane and Olivier Martinez. "I should have known that [director] Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn’t. Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her, but when I think about that…I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do."

Lopez, who was snubbed for an Oscar nomination on Monday, also gushes about her love of acting, saying once she started she never considered giving up on being onscreen.

"I always felt like this is what I wanted to do. It was this or nothing. There was not really an option for me. It’s just what I love," she says. "I would say dancing and music are my first loves, but acting is the love of my life... When they go in and see me, they don’t see J. Lo — they see the maid, they see the stripper, they see who they’re supposed to see, because I’m able to still give you the suspension of disbelief. That is the challenge of it for me, but also the thrill of it for me."

Prior to the Oscar nominations announcement, Lopez told ET's Nischelle Turner that she had "nothing to complain about" if she wasn't nominated for an Oscar.

"Except a few sore muscles from rehearsals," she added, referring to her preparations for her performance at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. "I mean, my life right now is just so amazing. My personal life, my kids, everything. Everything's just in a great place, and I feel really lucky."

