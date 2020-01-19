Jennifer Lopez has arrived at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 50-year-old actress continued her fashionable awards season run, stepping onto the red carpet on Sunday in a head-turning ensemble. Pulling out all the stops for the annual awards, J.Lo wore over $9 million worth of Harry Winston Diamonds.

Her luxurious jewels consisted of a cascading diamond drop necklace, diamond drop earrings, a wire diamond bracelet, a secret cluster diamond bracelet, a cushion-cut diamond ring and lotus cluster diamond ring, all set in platinum.

Keeping the focus on her accessories, Lopez kept the rest of her look simple. The actress wore a black, off-the-shoulder gown, with her brunette locks pulled back into a chic bun.

Lopez, who is nominated for her first Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role as Ramona in Hustlers, was joined by her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. He complemented Lopez's look perfectly in a dapper blue suit.

When Lopez found out she was nominated for her first SAG, she held back tears and sent struggling actors a message of support.

"I don't think I've ever been nominated for a SAG Award before," Lopez said. "I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there. You know, acting was my first love, along with dancing and I just, I just can't believe all this is happening."

"To all the struggling actors out there, don't give up. It could happen. It’s happening. Thank you so much. I feel like I already won. Thank you," she added.

It's been an incredible awards season run for Lopez, who also received Golden Globes, Critics' Choice and Independent Spirit Award nominations for her Hustlers role.

For more red carpet looks, see below.

