Jennifer Lopez Says Moving Out of the U.S. Is on Her 'Bucket List'

Fancy running into Jennifer Lopez while soaking up the sun in Bali, enjoying pasta in Italy, hanging at the local pub in Ireland or hiking in New Zealand?

Tourism bureaus around the globe best be sending in their pitches because Jennifer Lopez is looking for a new place to live!

The gorgeous 50-year-old star may have a long list of achievements in showbiz, but she still has one thing high on her bucket list and it involves packing up and shifting to the opposite side of the globe

“It’s always a career thing that they ask about, and I think, Oh, yeah. Direct,” Lopez said during a new interview with Vanity Fair. “But if you’re saying bucket list, I would say I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali.”

“Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just *smell*,” she continued. “I have fantasies like that.”

That’s not to say that Lopez doesn’t love her current life. In fact, she told ET at the Critics' Choice Awards that she couldn’t feel more blessed with her current situation, which includes being engaged to former baseballer Alex Rodriguez and raising their adorable blended family of four children.

"I mean, my life right now is just so amazing,” she said. “My personal life, my kids, everything. Everything's just in a great place, and I feel really lucky."

She’s also getting ready to play the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Feb. 2, and enjoying the success of her latest flick, Hustlers, which despite its lack of Oscar nominations still marked an important first in her acting career.

“[It was] the first time I got to play a character who was unapologetically out for herself and kind of bad, actually taken over by greed,” she explained to Vanity Fair. “She was so many different things. That was really new for me.”

However, there is one regret that Lopez had while reflecting on her career -- see which role she wishes she hadn’t turned down below.

