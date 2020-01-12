Jennifer Lopez continues to stun this awards season.

The Hustlers star was glowing as she arrived at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Lopez, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, slayed the red carpet in a curve-hugging gown which was more reminiscent of her signature style than the billowy ensembles she's worn to recent events.

J.Lo accessorized her look with vintage Harry Winston jewels -- and a total of almost 100 carats of diamonds between her earrings, bracelet and diamond ring. She styled her hair in soft curls behind her shoulders, with her makeup perfectly complimenting the color of her dress.

George Pimentel/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Missing from the carpet was Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The couple was last seen at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards last week. Although Lopez didn't take home the golden statuette for Best Supporting Actress that night, the superstar wowed in a dramatic oversized bow Valentino gown. The day after, she tweeted a sweet message to her beau.

“I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me...” she wrote. “I love riding thru life with you... my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho #alexappreciationpost.”

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Super Bowl halftime show performer will no doubt continue to turn heads this awards season. Next up, the triple-threat talent is expected to attend the SAG Awards for which she is nominated again in the Best Supporting Actress category. She is predicted to also snag an Oscar nom, which will be announced on Monday.

See more stars arrive at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in the gallery, below.

