Jennifer Lopez to Perform at 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

The 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina just got an extra dose of star power.



On Tuesday, it was announced that Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the event, which celebrates Latin music. Other artists slated to perform include Daddy Yankee and Ozuna. For the fourth year in a row Enrique Santos, an iHeartRadio on-air personality, as well as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iHeartLatino, will be hosting the festivities.

"Every year we proudly host some of the most influential artists in Latin Music and this year will be no different," Santos said in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome one of the most important young artists in Spanish Language Pop, Ozuna, as well as the acclaimed 'Big Boss' of Reggaetón Daddy Yankee and the world’s hottest entertainer and icon Jennifer Lopez."



The massive music event will be live streamed on LiveXLive.com and broadcast live on iHeartMedia Spanish-Pop, Tropical, regional Mexican and Spanish Adult Hit radio stations nationwide on Saturday, Nov. 2, the day of the event.



The exciting news come within a week of both Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, celebrating their birthdays. The songstress was the guest of honor at a bash in Miami Beach on July 24 to mark turning 50, where she danced the night away with friends. Then, days later, Lopez led her fans in singing "Happy Birthday" to Rodriguez at her Miami concert on Saturday.



But the fun didn’t end there. On Sunday, while Rodriguez was assisting with the broadcast of the Yankees-Red Sox game in Boston, Lopez snuck up behind him, while he was on the air, to give him a cake to mark his 44th birthday!

See more on Lopez down below.

