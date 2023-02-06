Jennifer Lopez's Secret for Brighter Eyes Is Less Than $20 on Amazon

Jennifer Lopez is a timeless beauty. From Selena to Shotgun Wedding it seems she's barely aged a day, which has us all wondering: What's her secret?

Our wish was granted because recently the superstar started spilling the tea about her beauty routine. In a recent video, Lopez takes Vogue through her normal morning routine, detailing the skincare and cosmetics products she uses daily — many from her own JLO beauty brand — to achieve her dewy skin and her iconic lightbulb contour. Perhaps the most eye-opening tip was her secret for bright, beautiful eyes: LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops.

"I like to have bright eyes. It's the first thing everyone sees," Lopez explains as she reveals her go-to product for vibrant eyes: LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops. JLo isn't the only celeb to use these drops: Brooke Shields shared in her own getting-ready vlog with Vogue that she uses them, too.

Bright-eyed celebs aren't the only ones raving about LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, over 42,000 people on Amazon have rated these eye drops five stars for the coveted perfect score. If Lopez couldn't convince you to buy them, just check out some of these top reviews:

"These are the best eye drops ever. I’ve repurchased maybe 4 times, and they last forever. I got my sister and my mom into these and they’re also obsessed. I put these on every morning and they literally cancel out ALL the redness in my eyes and last ALL DAY! I swear they make my eyes more green or something too because ever since i’ve started using these, i’ve gotten tons of compliments on my eyes. DEFINITELY worth the hype and price." — Ellie

"These eye drops are a must have for makeup days! My eyes are dark and I usually use brown or gray shadow, etc. These eye drops help your eyes pop! Make eyes look clear and white and takes away any redness. Great buy!" — Kim

