Ken Jennings is open to having Emma Stone on Jeopardy, so long as she does the necessary work to get on the show.

During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the trivia show host, 49, commented on the Poor Things actress recently saying she is dying to play the game. Jennings said they would "take her in a heartbeat," she just needs to follow the proper steps.

"She would have to go through the same tests [as everyone else]," the former contestant and long-time Jeopardy winner said, rattling off the steps to get on the show, which include testing and interviews with the show's producers.

"I think she might have a leg up. She's probably pretty good on camera," Jennings joked with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"I would say the camera loves her," Consuelos replied.

During an appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Stone, 35, commiserated with host Clayton Davis about their love of trivia and Jeopardy!

"That's my favorite show," Stone said. "That's my dream. You know, I apply every June. Never get [invited]."

The actress very pointedly added that she has no interest in going on Celebrity Jeopardy! -- the show where notable individuals compete to win a $1 million prize for a charity of their choosing.

"I would like to go on real Jeopardy! But you have to take the test and you can only take it once a year with your e-mail address," Stone explained. "So, every June, I take the quiz and they don't tell you how you did. They just say, 'We'll let you know in the next 9 to 12 months if you got on the show.' And guess what? I haven't gotten on the show."

As for how he feels about her commitment to being on the "original recipe" Jeopardy! -- a harder version of the game -- Jennings told Good Morning America hosts that he likes her determination.

"I respect that, you know, Jeopardy's a tough show," he said. "It's the kind of thing you can get better at -- like many people try out for years before they get the call."

It seems as though that's exactly what Stone is doing, too. The La La Land star told Davis that in the meantime, she is dutifully preparing like every other astute human being: by watching.

"I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right," she said. "And I swear I could go on Jeopardy!"

