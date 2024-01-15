Exes Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin had a sweet reunion at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. On Sunday, the pair -- who previously dated from 2010 to 2011 -- were spotted sharing an affectionate hug backstage at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

It was a big night for both stars; Stone, 35, took home the award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things, while Culkin, 41, was crowned Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Roman Roy on Succession. The hit HBO show also scored the award for Best Drama Series.

Stone attended the Critics Choice Awards without husband Dave McCary, but was in good company as she linked up with pals Brendan Fraser, Camila Morrone, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Bradley Cooper inside. Culkin, meanwhile, was accompanied by his wife, Jazz Charton.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Culkin and Stone first met when they played onscreen lovers in the 2010 film "Paper Man." They were together from 2010 to 2011. Since their split, the actors have appeared to remain friends. Just days before the Critics Choice Awards, the pair was photographed sharing another hug at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

And two years ago, the duo also reunited at the 2022 Met Gala.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This awards season is shaping up to be an exciting one for both Culkin and Stone. In addition to her win at the Critics Choice Awards, Stone also won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Poor Things at the 2024 Golden Globes. Similarly, Culkin nabbed the trophy for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Television Series for Succession at the ceremony.

Will Stone and Culkin continue their winning streak? We'll just have to wait and see as awards season progresses.

