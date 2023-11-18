Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah, are ready for another go around. The Counting On stars announced on Saturday that they're expecting baby No. 2!

"Life just keeps getting sweeter!" the couple captioned the post, which included a photo of Hannah holding a photo of her sonogram and showing it to their baby girl, Brynley Noelle.

The pregnancy announcement comes less than a year after Hannah gave birth to Brynley on Christmas Day 2022. With the exciting announcement, friends and family poured in with congratulatory messages.

19 Kids and Counting star Jill Duggar, author of her memoir Counting the Cost, was among them. She dropped a "Congratulations!!!" in the comments section.

It was back on New Year's Day when Jeremiah and Hannah shared on Instagram that they had welcomed Brynley on Christmas Day.

"After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" the new parents wrote on Day 1 of 2023. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 * 6lbs 15oz * 19.5 in."

The couple went public with their relationship in Oct. 2021, with Jeremiah proposing to Hannah in January 2022. The two tied the knot just three months later.

Congrats!

