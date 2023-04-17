Following Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) shocking death in episode three of the final season of Succession, Jeremy Strong is opening up to ET's Denny Directo about the emotional moment on the HBO family drama.

"You know, it was heartbreaking," Strong said while attending the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, which honored acclaimed science and mathematics luminaries, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

"It was heartbreaking to read; it was heartbreaking to film," he continued, noting that it was "shocking in the suddenness."

While Logan's health was always a concern on the show, the character seemed relatively healthy until he died unexpectedly on a plane during Connor's (Alan Ruck) wedding to Willa (Justine Lupe).

Strong, who plays one of Logan's grownup children, Kendall, added that "the center has fallen out from our world and everything is off axis and we have to contend for, you know, power in a pit viper fight until the end."

The actor's comments allude to the fact that in the following episode, which aired Sunday night, Kendall was named Logan's successor.

Despite a piece of paper with his son's name written on it, seemingly indicating that he was the preferred choice to take over, there was a debate over who should take over Waystar Royco as the siblings and Logan's longtime executives all positioned themselves as the rightful heir.

While Kendall, as well as Roman (Kieran Culkin), have been named interim co-CEOs, it doesn't mean their place at the top is secure -- especially with six episodes remaining in the fourth and final season.

In the meantime, Strong defended his use of the word, "dramaturgically," which went viral on the internet after a behind-the-scenes video showed him saying it to describe his reaction to the show's approach to Logan's death.

"Well, it's a real word," the actor said. "I'm like a theater nerd and it's a theater nerd word, so I stand by it."

