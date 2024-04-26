Jerry O'Connell is addressing his take on his wife Rebecca Romijn dating him after her ex-husband, John Stamos. On Thursday's episode of The Talk, the co-host was speaking with reality TV matchmaker Patti Stanger when the topic of "dating down" came up.

"I think my wife kind of dated down," O'Connell said, laughing.

"Oh my god, I'm not gonna say this, but you put Stamos in the ground," Stanger insisted of the Full House star. "You know how hot you are and you still are."

O'Connell quickly chimed in, noting, "We love everyone, we love everyone."

Stanger clarified, "You were so talented, so I don't look at you like that. And you were good to her."

Romijn and Stamos met in 1994 and tied the knot in 1998. They split in 2006 and she married O'Connell in 2007. The couple share 15-year-old twin daughters Charlie and Dolly. Stamos found love again with Caitlin McHugh, tying the knot in February 2018 and welcoming a son named Billy two months later.

Romijn spoke with ET in January about the release of her ex's memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

"I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually," she admitted to ET. "I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that's all I really want to say about it."

In the memoir, Stamos accuses Romijn of infidelity, describing the emotional turmoil of betrayal. While promoting the book, Stamos openly spoke about his challenging feelings toward Romijn during their divorce, confessing to Howard Stern that he felt "emasculated" as her career soared while his struggled.

Rebecca Romijn-Stamos and John Stamos in 2000 during Harper's Bazaar Dinner to Celebrate Who's Who in Bazaar's July Issue at Mr. Chow's Restaurant in Beverly Hills. - Sam Levi/WireImage

O'Connell also addressed the book on The Talk, saying back in November, "My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography, and it referred to my wife in a negative manner. And a lot of people have asked me about that in the press, and it would be easy for me to say, 'Screw you, how dare you ask me that?' But really, it will be bringing the attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into."

In 2022, O'Connell opened up to ET about meeting his wife and trying to win her attention.

“I saw Rebecca in the VIP section. I was in whatever the opposite of VIP section is,” he told ET at the time. “I had met Rebecca once before. Rebecca was newly single, and I was like waving furiously and Rebecca came over and was like, ‘Hey,’ and I was like, 'It's me, it's Jerry.’ I, like, passed security. I grabbed her and went in and I was like, 'I just gotta get in, I just gotta get into the VIP section,' but I sat down with Rebecca and her friends. I knew I had a small window of opportunity. And ... I laid it all out there.”

