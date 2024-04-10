The awkwardness is off the charts as Sammi Giancola finds herself reuniting with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode, Sammi sits with a few of her roommates -- including Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi -- as she nervously frets over the impending arrival of the guys -- including Ronnie.

"I honestly never thought I'd be back, yet alone be on vacation with my ex, so of course I'm gonna be on edge," Sammi shares in a confessional interview. "It was hard for me to come back in the first place, so I hope they can see where I'm coming from."

Sammi admits that being back on the show for the first time -- having joined Family Vacation this season -- "is definitely harder than I thought."

"It's a rollercoaster and sometimes it does take it's toll on me," she says.

As the tension rises, Ronnie arrives at the house alongside Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

"Alright, let's go make it awkward," Vinny jokes.

"You guys are great for that," Ronnie quips.

Speaking in a confessional, Ronnie explains, "I'm here to rebuild my relationships with my roommates. Me and Sammi, we don't have to be friends, but we've known each other for so long, there's gonna be that instant feeling of something. Whether it's bad or good, I don't know. I'm just gonna see what happens."

Fans will have to check out the episode to see what their doubtlessly uncomfortable face-to-face is really like.

Back in August, Sammi spoke to ET ahead of the season six midseason premiere and she shared how she prepared to reunite with her ex.

"I knew if I was gonna do the show again that he would eventually be there, or there would be a situation where Ron and I would have to work together," Sammi said. "He's a part of the family like everybody else, so I look at it more like he's a coworker and I'm working with him, and he's just some guy I dated in my 20s."

Fans of the original iteration of the hit reality series will remember the pair's on-and-off relationship and toxic spats. While they tried to make it work after Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012, they confirmed that they split for good in August 2014.

Ronnie has since had a few relationships of his own, and welcomed daughter Ariana Sky, now 5, with ex Jen Harley in 2018. Sammi has moved on as well and recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Justin May, whom she's been dating since November 2021.

"I learned a lot from that relationship," Sammi told ET of her time with Ronnie, before sharing exactly what their years-long love affair taught her. "I think to not waste time on the wrong people, 'cause all we have left is time. And it's like, you don't want to waste years on the wrong person. And always have self-respect."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

