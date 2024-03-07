Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, are officially parents to three little ones!

The couple announced the arrival of their third child, daughter Luna Lucia Sorrentino, in a joint Instagram post on Thursday.

Alongside a series of photos of the happy family at the hospital, the pair wrote, "Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 ‼️"

They continued: "We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino 🌙 born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn't have it any other way 🍼."

The news comes after the Jersey Shore star and Lauren -- who wed in November 2018 -- happily shared in September that they were expecting their third baby. The couple took to Instagram to share a joint announcement about the joyous news, alongside an adorable photo of the expectant Lauren and their baby girl, Mia -- whom they welcomed in January 2023 -- who was seen holding some sonograms.

"Good things come in threes," the parents captioned the adorable post. "Adding another pumpkin to our patch🙏🏼Baby #3 coming March 2024." The couple also shares 2-year-old son Romeo.

It's been quite the few years for Mike, who, in addition to celebrating the birth of his third baby, also celebrated eight years of sobriety this past December. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star previously told ET how he maintains willpower amid temptations while filming the hit MTV reality show.

"I sometimes like think about it, and I'm like, 'Oh my god, like, I can't believe I've come so far.' And then I look in the mirror, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm just a tough son of a b**ch,'" he said with a laugh.

"I mean, there are always temptations, but when you have the secret sauce, when you have the blueprint of what's working, you never fall away from that, you know? You stick to what's working," he added, "and what's working for me is God and family."

RELATED CONTENT: