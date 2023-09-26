Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife are soon to be outnumbered!

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star and his wife, Lauren, announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their third child together.

The couple took to Instagram to share a joint announcement about the joyous news, alongside an adorable photo of the expectant Lauren and their baby girl, Mia -- whom they welcomed in January -- who is seen holding some sonograms.

"Good things come in threes," the parents captioned the adorable post. "Adding another pumpkin to our patch🙏🏼Baby #3 coming March 2024."

Their forthcoming bundle of joy will join 2-year-old brother Romeo and 9-month-old Mia.

ET spoke with Sorrentino's Jersey Shore co-stars, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, earlier this year, and the pair dished on the reality star becoming a father of two.

"I'm really excited," Polizzi told ET. "I think he is a really, really good dad. I mean, we didn’t know how it was gonna go because we look at Mike, like, a different way. But now that he’s been a dad, and now it's gonna be two. I mean, it’s a game changer."

Farley chimed in, warning Mike and Lauren that because Romeo is so good, the second one may throw them for a loop.

"Romeo is such a blessing," Farley, who is a mother of two, said. "And he's so good. So the second one is always the one."

Congrats to the happy family!

