Big Daddy Sitch has another little one on the way -- and it's a...

Girl! Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, announced the sex of their child on the way in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday. In the photo posted on social media, the couple posed together with pregnant Lauren wearing 1920s flapper accessories, including a pink feather boa.

"ITS OFFICIAL, We have a Situation 🎉 it’s a GIRL 💖," the reality star captioned the post. "Coming January 2023🤰#girldad." The soon-to-be parents of two announced the news just days after celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

"4 BEAUTIFUL YEARS of marriage, a beautiful Son & another baby on the way," he captioned his tribute. "We are living our dream🙏🏼." After suffering a miscarriage in 2019, Lauren and Mike welcomed their son, Romeo, in 2021.

The two first announced their family was growing once again back in August -- and, of course, the rest of their Jersey Shore family weighed in to celebrate the special news.

"So so so happy for you guys!!!" Pauly D commented.

JWoww added, "Yassssssss."

"So excited for you all !!" Deena Cortese wrote. "Congratulations."

