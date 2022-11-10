Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2
‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Share Excitement About Mike ‘The Situation’ …
‘The Crown’ Faces Royal Backlash Over Season 5 Trailer | ET’s T…
'Real Housewives of Atlanta's Marlo and Sanya Tease 'New Faces' …
'The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Shares a Message to His Haters H…
Chip and Joanna Gaines on Possibility of Having More Kids and Ca…
Yolanda Hadid Reveals How ‘RHOBH’ Took a Toll on Her Mental Heal…
'Ghosts': Jay's Friends May Be Members of a Cult (Exclusive)
How to Make Mini, Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes
Carly Pearce on How She and Kelsea Ballerini Supported Each Othe…
George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Reuniting for 5th Time Onscr…
'The Watcher': Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale on Recreating the…
Anna Sorokin Speaks on How She's Grown as a Person in First Post…
Kris Jenner Looks Back on 15 Years of Kardashian Reality TV (Exc…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Match In Black for First Appearan…
Lisa Rinna Responds After Fans Boo Her at BravoCon (Exclusive)
Anne Heche's Son Homer Can Oversee Her Estate For Now Amid Battl…
King Charles' Coronation: What It Means for the Royal Rift and H…
'Halloween Ends': Kyle Richards on ‘Maternal’ Friendship With Ja…
Tove Lo Spills on Making New Music, Embracing Gender Identity & …
Big Daddy Sitch has another little one on the way -- and it's a...
Girl! Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, announced the sex of their child on the way in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday. In the photo posted on social media, the couple posed together with pregnant Lauren wearing 1920s flapper accessories, including a pink feather boa.
"ITS OFFICIAL, We have a Situation 🎉 it’s a GIRL 💖," the reality star captioned the post. "Coming January 2023🤰#girldad." The soon-to-be parents of two announced the news just days after celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.
"4 BEAUTIFUL YEARS of marriage, a beautiful Son & another baby on the way," he captioned his tribute. "We are living our dream🙏🏼." After suffering a miscarriage in 2019, Lauren and Mike welcomed their son, Romeo, in 2021.
The two first announced their family was growing once again back in August -- and, of course, the rest of their Jersey Shore family weighed in to celebrate the special news.
"So so so happy for you guys!!!" Pauly D commented.
JWoww added, "Yassssssss."
"So excited for you all !!" Deena Cortese wrote. "Congratulations."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Jersey Shore' Cast Reacts to Mike Sorrentino Being a Dad (Exclusive)
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Having a Baby Boy
Related Gallery