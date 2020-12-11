DJ Pauly D decided to find out if blondes really do have more fun! The 40-year-old Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to show off his new blonde 'do, gelled back in his signature hairstyle.

"Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode......," he captioned a selfie, referencing the blonde Saiyan from the anime cartoon Dragon Ball Z.

He also posted a series of photos of himself with the new lighter locks, sitting on top of his motorcycle.

"Just Trying To See If True That Blondes Have More Fun.../// 🤔," he captioned the shots.

His co-star, JWoww, commented, "😂😂😂😂😂"

Pauly D kept his goatee and mustache his original black color.

