DJ Pauly D decided to find out if blondes really do have more fun! The 40-year-old Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to show off his new blonde 'do, gelled back in his signature hairstyle.

"Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode......," he captioned a selfie, referencing the blonde Saiyan from the anime cartoon Dragon Ball Z.

He also posted a series of photos of himself with the new lighter locks, sitting on top of his motorcycle.

"Just Trying To See If True That Blondes Have More Fun.../// 🤔," he captioned the shots.

His co-star, JWoww, commented, "😂😂😂😂😂"

Pauly D kept his goatee and mustache his original black color.

For more celebrity hair transformations, watch the clip below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Silverstone’s Son Looks Unrecognizable After Cutting Off His Hair This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Dwyane Wade Dyes Hair Bright Red: See Zaya's Complementary Style!

Hilary Duff Dyes Her Hair a Bold New Color While in Quarantine: See the Shocking Look!

Millie Bobby Brown Dyes Hair Blonde, Channels Eleven's Wig: Pics!

Related Gallery