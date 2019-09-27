News

Millie Bobby Brown Dyes Hair Blonde, Channels Eleven's Wig: Pics!

By Rachel McRady‍
Millie Bobby Brown
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Eleven, is that you?

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was seemingly channeling her iconic Netflix character's season one blonde wig look this week, when she dyed her brunette tresses blonde. 

The YSV Salon in Miami, Florida, posted a pic of the 15-year-old actress' new 'do on Instagram. Strangely enough, this wasn't the first time this week that Brown has changed up her look. 

View this post on Instagram

Fun time with @milliebobbybrown at the salon her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things,for which she received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting

A post shared by YSV_SALON (@ysv_salon_spa) on

Another hairstylist, Dafne Evangelista, also posted shots of Brown with long ombre extensions shortly before her blonde look was revealed. 

Brown hasn't shared either look with her fans, and the last thing Stranger Things viewers saw was her chestnut brown locks. 

Though Stranger Things has not officially been renewed for a fourth season, the Duffer Brothers, the show's creators, have already talked about their plans for a fourth and final season. 

