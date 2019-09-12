Millie Bobby Brown Apologizes After Skincare Video Angers Fans

Millie Bobby Brown is addressing all the negative feedback she's received for a video she shared for her new vegan skincare and makeup line, Florence by Mills.

Some fans were confused after the 15-year-old actress recently shared a video of her supposedly using the products during her nighttime skincare routine, however, she doesn't actually appear to have used any of the products. Viewers noted that Brown's makeup was still intact after using products from the line, which included a face scrub, face wash and moisturizer.

"I can't believe she's literally just dry rubbing her hands together and rubbing her face. Like ... is this a prank?" one Reddit comment about the video reads.

"I don't ever believe that celebs are ever selling us the skin care routine they actually use," another comment reads. "But I still expect them to be willing to use it at least once! If you're not willing to even put it on your face to make a sale, why should anyone else use it for real?"

On Thursday, Brown apologized for the video, which has since been taken down on Instagram, but was captured on YouTube.

"I'm still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better -- I'm not an expert,” the Stranger Things star wrote. "I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that's not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too! ily guys x #loveandlight."

Florence by Mills has been clearly marketing itself to Gen Z as the perfect beauty starter kit for teens.

"Every young person deserves to have a good start with their skin," Brown said in a video announcing the line last month. "I wanted it to be vegan, clean, cruelty-free that would be easy to get and fun to use and still useful, but, you know, playing that sophisticated teenager as well."

"What I want my beauty brand to represent is individuality and embrace who you are," she continued. "All I know is that I want you to feel yourself."

In May, Kylie Jenner also faced backlash for a video in which she washes her face with the foaming cleanser from her Kylie Skin line. In the 30-second clip, Jenner can be seen applying the "morning and night" face wash to her skin, but only washes her face for 10 seconds. She then rinses and wipes her face dry with a towel, leaving behind some residue.

