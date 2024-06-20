Jesse Plemons says his life has changed drastically since incorporating intermittent fasting into his everyday routine, namely in the way of losing 50 pounds since starting his health journey.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith on Thursday from the premiere of his new film, Kinds of Kindness, the 36-year-old actor expanded on a recent interview he did, in which he joked about how people think he took Ozempic to lose weight. However, his real secret weapon is the eating method that sees a person fasting for a set amount of hours each day.

"Well, I'm not lugging 50 more pounds around," he quipped of how his life has changed since deciding to give intermittent fasting a try. Of the major drop in pounds, he said it happened "over the course of a year and a half or so."

The Game Night actor -- who was joined by his wife of two years, Kirsten Dunst -- said that aside from the physical changes that caught the attention of fans, his overall well-being has improved as well. Dunst, 42, and Plemons share two sons, Ennis, 6, and James, 3, which was another big reason he wanted to change his physical health.

"I have much more energy [now] and, like I've said, I've got young kids, so I got to keep up with them," Plemons told ET.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in mid-June, the actor shared that while many people have assumed he took Ozempic or another weight loss or anti-obesity drug of the like, it was good old-fashioned word of mouth and trial-and-error approaches that worked for him.

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot," Plemons shared in the interview, explaining how he was "surprised at how quickly it was effective."

He jokingly added, "It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic."

Plemons continued, "It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways."

In May, Plemons and his cast members premiered their film at the Cannes Film Festival, where he was awarded the prestigious Best Actor prize for his role in the movie, directed by Poor Things' Yorgos Lanthimos. Plemons tells ET that the praise is "an incredible honor," one that completely blindsided him.

"That wasn't even on my radar of possibilities," he said of winning the award. "I hadn't seen the film until Cannes and so I was just, you know, I don't love watching myself on screen, but I was amazed that I was able to -- after the first five minutes -- keep watching."

The film -- which also stars Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chao, Willem Dafoe and Mamoudou Athie -- is a "triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," according to a description released by Searchlight Pictures.

Plemons plays three different characters, one in each storyline, and says that while he found the material slightly daunting at first, he found assurance in his fellow actors taking major risks and "doing sort of ridiculous things" for the movie. The end result is a project he says he is more excited than ever for fans to watch.

"I really love the film and I've never seen anything like it," Plemons shared.

Kinds of Kindness is in theaters on June 21.

