Jesse Plemons is shutting down rumors that he used Ozempic to lose weight.

When fans noticed that the Friday Night Lights alum shed some pounds, they speculated that his weight loss was due to use of the type 2 diabetes drug known to reduce appetite. Plemons, 36, denied the rumors in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Thursday.

"It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," Plemons told the outlet. "It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways."

Recently, there has been a lot of buzz about celebrities secretly using the drug for its weight loss effect. In April, Rebel Wilson discussed briefly trying Ozempic in 2020 for maintenance purposes. In May 2023, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi didn't hide her use of the anti-obesity and antidiabetic medication. Last June, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Gracie, revealed she used Ozempic in 2022 amid a health battle.

But Plemons credits intermittent fasting for his quick weight loss. Intermittent fasting requires not eating for a period of time each day, typically eating during an eight-hour window and fasting for 16 hours.

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot," Plemons shared, explaining how he was "surprised at how quickly it was effective."

Jesse Plemons attends the 'Kinds of Kindness' photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18 in Cannes, France. - Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

His wellness journey started when he got a role in Civil War, which his wife Kirsten Dunst, 42—with whom he shares sons Ennis, 6, and James, 3—offered him last-minute due to an actor dropping out of the project.

"I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing, but there was a part that I did that, in my mind, I could not imagine him as the size that I was," the Kinds of Kindness actor said.

After filming, Plemons found himself "in the rhythm" and kept on losing weight.

"I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head," he said. "I just sort of got a handle on it."

ET spoke with celebrity trainer Jorge Cruise in 2018 about why intermittent fasting is Hollywood's fast fix to losing weight.

"Intermittent fasting is probably the most effective technique I've ever discovered," Cruise said. "It's the hottest thing in Hollywood."

