Sharon Osbourne is sounding the alarm on Ozempic when used for weight-loss purposes, saying she's lost so much weight that she now weighs under 100 pounds.

The 71-year-old TV personality spoke to The Daily Mail at Claridge's Hotel in London, where the outlet described her as "a tiny bird" while sitting in a big plush armchair. She's noticeably smaller, the reporter notes, since they last spoke 18 months ago at her home in Los Angeles. This time around, Osbourne's wardrobe, makeup and red bob cut remain immaculate as ever. Except her face is different, the outlet notes.

"I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on," she tells The Daily Mail. "I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 [pounds] and I don't want to be. Be careful what you wish for."

Osbourne's always been open about her health over the years. So it came as no surprise when she admitted that she started taking Ozempic last December. The drug is intended to help Type-2 diabetics manage their blood sugar levels. But the drug has also proven to be incredibly effective in helping people lose weight thanks to the active ingredient, semaglutide. The drug has become so popular among people trying to lose weight that there's now a global shortage, including in the UK and the United States.

Osbourne says she's "been off" Ozempic "for a while now." And now that she's seen the power the drug can have over someone using it to lose weight, she's issuing a warning.

"My warning is don't give it to teenagers" she says. "It's just too easy."

She adds, "You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn't stop losing weight and now I've lost 42 [pounds] and I can't afford to lose any more."

The health update comes after Osbourne confirmed last month that her end-of-life-pact with her husband, the rock star Ozzy Osbourne, is still in place. They plan to undergo physician-assisted suicide if either of them is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. The pact was initially made public in her 2007 memoir, Survivor: My Story - The Next Chapter, after her father, Don Arden, died after battling Alzheimer’s.

