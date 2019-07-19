We all make mistakes.

Jessica Alba got candid about the tattoos she regrets getting when she was a teenager -- as well as the ones that mean the most to her.

"I do have a few tattoos, and I regret one of them... maybe two," Alba tells Refinery29 in an article published on Thursday. One she calls "kind of a tramp stamp," which is a bow in the middle of her lower back. She has also been trying to remove flowers that she has in the middle of her neck.

"I got it when I was, like, 17 and I’m so irritated that I got it," she says. "I got it lasered many times and it’s not coming out."

However, not all of Alba's tattoos are regrettable. In March, the Honest Company founder got three tattoos on her left forearm, star constellations dedicated to her three children -- Honor, 11, Haven, 8, and Hayes, 1.

"I really wanted to think about what would be meaningful over time, because when you get something when you're 17 and now you're 38, you’re like, 'Hmm, don’t know if that’s too meaningful,'" she explains. "But for that one, the kids are forever."

Alba isn’t the only celeb that has family-inspired tattoos. In April, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got special matching tats.

Teigen got the names "John, Luna and Miles" scrawled on the inside of her forearm in cursive. Likewise, the singer got, "Chrissy, Luna and Miles" on the inside of his right bicep. In the caption, Teigen jokingly took note of their new "cool tattoo family" status.



"Hey guys, please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families ([sorry] if this seems harsh)," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!"

For more on celeb tattoos, see below.

