Jessica Alba is loving her post-baby body -- and doesn't care what her critics have to say!

The mother of three is sharing her thoughts on body image and family in the September issue of InStyle where she doesn't mince words when it comes to negativity over her figure.

"Looking back, when I shot my first InStyle cover, I was insecure. I felt like I needed to be someone I wasn't in order to be accepted," she said of her 2007 shoot. "I allowed other people's ideas of who they thought I should be to define me. Who am I now? I give zero f**ks. I have three children. They've exploded my body, and I'm cool with it. [laughs] And I know I'm smart. I don't care what everybody else thinks. I'm good, girl. I'm good."

The issue marks the magazine's 25 anniversary and is covered by a number of former cover girls including Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Meg Ryan and many more. The occasion prompted the L.A.'s Finest actress to also reflect on her previous cover for the publication in 2013 and how much has changed since then, including marrying Cash Warren and having daughters Honor, 11, and Hayes, 7, and son Hayes, 1.

"For the first time in my life I was really embracing my womanhood," she shared. "I was in my early thirties, and it had taken up until then for me to feel confident in my body. I also stopped allowing myself to be objectified in the press through a male's perspective. Screw that, man."

"It's OK to be sexy," she continued. "It's OK to wear a short skirt or a loud print if I feel like it because I own it in my own way. I can flaunt what I want, cover what I want, and still feel good."

The 38-year-old actress also briefly mentioned her 2018 cover for InStyle, remarking: "If I had been younger, I probably would have been obsessed with dieting and exercising, but instead I thought, 'This is where I'm at. This is my life. And this is my body.'"

