Jessica Alba’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Haven Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Adorable Video

Get it, girl!

Jessica Alba’s 6-year-old daughter, Haven, was excited to showcase her moves on her mom’s Instagram account.

“Haven showing off her sweet moves for her mama @instylemagazine #momlife #entrepreneurlife,” Alba captioned the clip.

The video reads, “When your mom’s on the cover of InStyle magazine.”

In the clip, Haven, rocking a cute black-and-white stripped romper, does the famous “Backpack Kid” dance as her mom, sitting in a hair and makeup chair looks on.

Haven’s 5-month-old brother, Hayes, is also seen lying in Alba’s lap as she watches the performance.

The mother of three gets candid about parenthood in her cover story for the magazine. “I want my kids to see me push outside my comfort zone," she says. "And sometimes that means making mistakes and admitting them, which is especially hard in front of your kids.”

One such parenting mistake is the somewhat sophomoric response Alba gives her kids when they’re looking for their belongings.

“Whenever my kids ask me to find something, they’re like, ‘Mom, where’s my ...’ you know, backpack, toothbrush, whatever. And I just say, ‘Up your butt,’ and that’s probably bad parenting," she quips. "But they got to a certain age where I’m like, ‘That’s where it is: It’s up your butt.'"

For more from Alba, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Alba Admits She Makes Parenting Mistakes 'All the Time'

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage With Luxurious Spa Day

Jessica Alba Reflects on the Joys of Motherhood With Adorable Family Pic

Related Gallery