Jessica Biel is getting real about some of her early red carpet looks!

In a new interview with InStyle, the 36-year-old Sinner star tells actress Ellie Bamber about some of her strongest style regrets from back in the day while also pointing to a few of her favorite fashion moments.

“I wish I would've explored some different shapes, and not gone so sexy all the time,” she shares. “I think if you look at some of my earlier choices, maybe it didn't need to always be about the body. I know it’s a vibe that you feel when you're young, but still, that’s what I would’ve done a little differently.”

While Biel admits it took her "a minute" to get into things like purses and shoes, she finally gained an interest in her early 20s and hasn't looked back. Her classic, elegant style was on full display in the white Ralph & Russo gown she wore to the 2018 Emmy Awards, a dress she says is "definitely" one of her favorites.

Another of Biel's top looks was the sheer red Giambattista Valli gown that she wore to the premiere of The A-Team in 2010. "I remember feeling incredible on that day in that dress," she gushes.

As it turns out, Giambattista Valli is one of her go-to designers for a sweet reason -- he made her stunning light pink gown for her 2012 wedding to Justin Timberlake, who she's counts on as her "best fashion bounce-off."

"I always go back to Giamba over and over again because of his feminine and romantic style," she says. "He also made my wedding dress, so there's a little nostalgia there."

Biel's red carpet retrospective comes thanks to her early start in the industry, which took off after her starring role on 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2006. On Wednesday, Biel took to Instagram to wish her 7th Heaven co-star, Beverley Mitchell, a happy 36th birthday with an amazing throwback pic from their days on the teen show.

Sitting on a bike and wearing a striped tank and maroon shorts, Biel grins for the camera as she hugs Mitchell, whose wearing a floral-print shirt and plaid shorts.

"I was in a #Limetown work vortex yesterday, which is the only reason on earth I’d miss posting about my sister from another mister’s birthday! HBD, @beverleymitchell! ❤️🎈," Biel wrote.

