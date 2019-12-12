Jessica Biel is glowing and unbothered.

The 37-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram on Thursday of her and a group of people posing for cameras as part of an ad for Gaiam, a yoga business. Biel looked fresh-faced with her hair up in a ponytail while going casual in a gray sweatsuit as she worked it for the cameras.

"When the team turns it ON for the @gaiam camera. ❤️," Biel wrote.

Her husband, Justin Timberlake, commented on the post, writing, "Squad!"

The playful video marks Biel's first social media post since Timberlake publicly apologized to her with an Instagram post on Dec. 4. after he made headlines due to being photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, while at a New Orleans bar last month. However, a source later told ET that the outing was an innocent gathering of friends as well as cast and crew members and nothing more. A second source told ET that 38-year-old Timberlake and 30-year-old Wainwright are like brother and sister and them hanging out on the balcony was "harmless." Additionally, Wainwright's rep told ET that "there is no validity to the speculation."

Still, Timberlake noted in his Instagram post breaking his silence on the incident that he "displayed a strong lapse in judgment," though he stressed that "nothing happened" with Wainwright.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," Timberlake wrote. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior."

"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he continued, referring to his and Biel's 4-year-old son, Silas. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Since his headline-making New Orleans outing, Timberlake has already returned to work on the film, which is about an ex-convict who strikes up a friendship with a boy from a troubled home.

