Jessica Simpson Has a Total Mom Moment While Getting Out of the Car

Jessica Simpson is both a regular mom and a cool mom! The 39-year-old designer, musician, and TV personality took to social media over the weekend to share her funny mom moment with her followers.

"This is what Christmas season does to a mom 😜 #stuckinmyseatbelt," she captioned a shot of herself tied to the car by a seat belt.

Her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, commented on the post with laughing/crying emojis.

In the photo, the mother of three is rocking an emerald green coat with fur sleeves, a flannel shirt, and black jeans that she pairs with oversized sunglasses and giant hoop earrings.

Simpson donned the look for a holiday production at her older kids' school.

"These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert 🎄 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE," she captioned a family photo of herself and husband Eric Johnson with their older kids, Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6.

Johnson even gets in on the holiday fun, wearing a Christmas sweater with a shirtless Santa complete with lots of abs and muscles.

Noticeably absent from the family shot was Simpson and Johnson's 8-month-old daughter, Birdie. The little cutie did show up for the family's adorable Thanksgiving photo.

"Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home!!" Simpson captioned the family photo. "I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude. Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving! 🧡"

Here's more with her family:

