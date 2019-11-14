On the road to recovery!

On Wednesday night, Jessica Simpson shared a sweet photo on Instagram in which she is fast asleep while cozied up to her daughter, Maxwell, 7, on the couch. In the image's caption, the singer-turned-businesswoman explained that the last nearly week and half has been particularly rocky in her household, involving illness and a potentially scary incident she alluded to.

"It was a challenging 10 days for the family. Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off," she wrote. "Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep 😴🙏🏼 Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now. 💚"

The 39-year-old entrepreneur and her husband, Eric Johnson, are also the proud parents of a 7-month-old daughter, Birdie. Just last week, Simpson shared a new photo of her and her youngest child.

"Baby Birdie is the cherry on top of my precious family 💚," she wrote, adding the hashtag, #BIRDIEMAE.

This touching pic is just the latest of Birdie, who's been a regular fixture on Simpson's Instagram account since her arrival in March. Just after Halloween, Simpson posted a photo of Birdie's costume for the holiday -- an adorable peacock getup.

Check out more on Simpson and her family below.

