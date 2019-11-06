Baby Birdie is a happy girl!

Jessica Simpson's 7-month-old daughter is a regular on her mother's Instagram, and already knows how to pose for the camera. On Wednesday, Simpson shared the latest pic of her holding Birdie while they both smiled wide.

"Baby Birdie is the cherry on top of my precious family 💚 #BIRDIEMAE," the proud mom captioned the black-and-white pic.

This isn't the first time Simpson and her look-alike daughter have adorably posed together. Check out these other too-cute pics:

Birdie isn't always cheesing it up for family photos. When Simpson dressed her up as a bird for Halloween, the little one didn't seem to appreciate the reference to her name.

Birdie's older siblings, 7-year-old sister Maxwell and 6-year-old brother Ace, can help her out with her posing skills as they're also often featured on their mom's Instagram!

Simpson doesn't shy away from sharing her life with fans and recently revealed that she lost 100 pounds after giving birth to Birdie. Here's how she did it:

